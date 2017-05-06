Solomon Dalung ‘FG dissolves National Sports Federations boards,’ Minister says – Pulse Nigeria
Vanguard
Solomon Dalung 'FG dissolves National Sports Federations boards,' Minister says
Pulse Nigeria
The Ministry of Youth and Sports on Friday announced the dissolution of boards of National Sports Federations in preparation for the election of new board members. Solomon Dalung, Minister of Youth and Sports, made the announcement in a statement …
