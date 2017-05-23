Solution to N-Delta crisis goes beyond Amnesty funding —Rep

By Jeremiah Urowayino

The member representing Warri Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Mr. Daniel Reyenieju, has advised those thinking that the reported recent increment of the budgetary allocation to the Amnesty Programme in the Niger Delta was all that was needed to arrest the multi-dimensional crises afflicting the region, to have a rethink.

Speaking to Vanguard at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, yesterday, the lawmaker cautioned those he described as agents of misinformation and enemies of the region to endeavour to grasp the causal factors of the Niger Delta crises, particularly those that border on alienation, lack of infrastructure, unemployment and the situation where oil companies site their administrative and operational headquarters outside the areas of their operations.

Reyenieju said: “The number of youths benefiting from the ongoing amnesty programme remains infinitesimal when compared to the totality of the youths in the area that have been sentenced to perpetual penury and thus, the mere giving of monthly token to these few ones does not and cannot translate to resolving the causal factors precipitating and sustaining the crises.”

‘’In as much as the increment is desirable, any effort put in place by government to the exclusion of having both the administrative and operational headquarters of the oil companies relocated to the region, participation in the oil industry by indigenes of the region and comprehensive infrastructural development of the region will largely amount to a wasted effort that will not lead to a lasting peace.”

The post Solution to N-Delta crisis goes beyond Amnesty funding —Rep appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.

