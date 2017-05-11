Somali government calls for end of arms embargo to defeat al-Shabaab – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
Somali government calls for end of arms embargo to defeat al-Shabaab
The Guardian
A girl stands in a barren field on the outskirts of Hargeisa, Somaliland. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA. Somalia. Somali government calls for end of arms embargo to defeat al-Shabaab. Move would help army drive out Islamist group, says president as UN …
Somalia signs security pact with backers at London talks
US Troops 'Not on the Frontline' Against Al-Shabab in Somalia: Official
Somalia and its backers seek security pact to beef up army
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!