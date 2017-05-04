Somalia buries killed minister Siraji, opens probe – Aljazeera.com
Aljazeera.com
Somalia buries killed minister Siraji, opens probe
Aljazeera.com
Abbas Abdullahi Siraji was killed by another official's guards in what president called 'unfortunate tragedy'. 04 May 2017 17:13 GMT.
Somalia attack: Minister Abas Abdullahi Sheikh killed in Mogadishu
