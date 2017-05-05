Somalia sacks senior official over minister’s shooting – Yahoo News
|
Yahoo News
|
Somalia sacks senior official over minister's shooting
Yahoo News
Mogadishu (AFP) – The Somali government sacked the country's auditor-general on Friday, after his bodyguards were accused of shooting dead the minister of public works, apparently by accident. Abbas Abdullahi Siraji, the 31-year-old public works …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!