Somalia sacks senior official over minister’s shooting
The Somali government sacked the country’s auditor-general on Friday after his bodyguards were accused of shooting dead the minister of public works, apparently by accident. Abbas Abdullahi Siraji, the 31-year-old public works minister, was killed on Wednesday when government security guards shot at his vehicle outside the presidential palace. After an emergency cabinet meeting, the […]
