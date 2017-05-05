Somalia sacks senior official over minister’s shooting

The Somali government sacked the country’s auditor-general on Friday after his bodyguards were accused of shooting dead the minister of public works, apparently by accident. Abbas Abdullahi Siraji, the 31-year-old public works minister, was killed on Wednesday when government security guards shot at his vehicle outside the presidential palace. After an emergency cabinet meeting, the […]

The post Somalia sacks senior official over minister’s shooting appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

