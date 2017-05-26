Somanya ECG office attacked over ‘extremely outrageous’ bills – Myjoyonline.com
Myjoyonline.com
Somanya ECG office attacked over 'extremely outrageous' bills
Myjoyonline.com
The Eastern regional office of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) office has come under attack from angry residents over outrageous bills. Sticks, stones, broken glasses and dirtied walls tell the tale of a spontaneous attack on the Somanya …
