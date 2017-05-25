Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Some DPOs on payroll of fraudsters – Lagos Police Commissioner, Owoseni

Posted on May 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Lagos State Police Commissioner, Fatai Owoseni has revealed that some Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) in the state are on the payroll of fraudsters. The CP made this revelation on Wednesday at a lecture on code of conduct for law enforcement officers. Owoseni said the era of impunity and corruption among officers was gone. He warned […]

Some DPOs on payroll of fraudsters – Lagos Police Commissioner, Owoseni

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.