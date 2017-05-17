Some individuals approaching Army officers for undisclosed reasons —Buratai

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA—THE Nigerian Army, yesterday, alerted of alleged plans by some people in collaboration with its officers and men to cause trouble in the polity, warning that those contemplating the plot, which it did not specify, must be wary of the consequence of their action.

The Army particularly alerted that some individuals have been approaching some officers and soldiers for undisclosed political reasons.

It warned its personnel, in general, to steer clear of politics, asking those interested in politics to resign and pursue their new found ambition.

Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai, in a statement by Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier-General Sani Usman, said he had received information of the alleged plot.

The statement, yesterday, said: “This is to inform the public that the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Buratai, has received information that some individuals have been approaching some officers and soldiers for undisclosed political reasons.

“On the basis of that, he has warned such persons to desist from these acts. He also reminded them that Nigerian Army is a thorough professional, disciplined, loyal and apolitical institution that has clear constitutional roles and responsibilities.

“Therefore, he seriously warned and advised all officers and soldiers interested in politics, to resign their commission or apply for voluntary discharge forthwith.

“Any officer or soldier of Nigerian Army found to be hobnobbing with such elements or engaged in unprofessional conducts such as politicking would have himself or herself to blame.

“The COAS further reiterated that the Nigerian Army will remain apolitical and respect the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

