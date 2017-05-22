Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Someone bought 2 pizzas with 10000 bitcoins in 2010 — today they’re worth $20 million – Business Insider

Posted on May 22, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Business Insider

Someone bought 2 pizzas with 10000 bitcoins in 2010 — today they're worth $20 million
Business Insider
On May 22, 2010, a developer bought two pizzas for 10,000 units of a then-little-known digital currency called Bitcoin. Today, those 10,000 bitcoins are worth more than $20 million (£15.4 million). Bitcoin is going absolutely nuclear now. Its price is
If you bought $100 of bitcoin 7 years ago, you'd be sitting on $72.9 million now after new record highCNBC
Bitcoin sets a new world record of $2000 per coinBorn2Invest
Bitcoin valuation tops $2000 for the first time everTechSpot

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.