Someone claims Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) is Currently Conducting Secret Recruitment!!!

Here’s what a Nairaland user shared:

Nothing will probably come out of this but let me just put this out there.Saw a thread where someone was looking for directions to get to Zaria from Lagos, specifically NCAT Zaria.Called

up my connects who informed me that there was an aptitude test for

today 17th May, 2017 and it was strictly for the high and mighty in

Nigeria.I followed up this

This post was syndicated from Jobzilla Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

