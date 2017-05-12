“Sometimes it’s hurting” – Kcee speaks on Artistes who disrespect Contracts | Watch

Five Star Music artiste, Kcee in an interview with Hip TV explained that Artistes get embroiled in messy wars with their labels because they refuse to read the contracts before signing. He further reiterates that to avoid such incidents in the future, label owners need to ensure artistes read through their contracts before signing to […]

