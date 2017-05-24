SON destroys fake tyres, cables, others worth N450m

By Olawale Gabriel

LAGOS—Fake and substandard products worth over N450 million were, yesterday, destroyed by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria, SON, at its dumpsite in Epe, Lagos State.

The Director General, SON, Mr. Osita Aboloma, during the destruction, said substandard goods are dangerous to lives, properties and the nation’s economic health, calling on all stakeholders, including the media, to join in the campaign to get rid of such products wherever they exist in the country.

He said: “We are destroying these substandard products worth over N450 million. These products have been labelled substandard after we carried out due diligence and conformity assessment to requisite standards on them.”

According to him, the products all failed the conformity and integrity tests, maintaining that the decision to destroy them was to save lives and properties of Nigerians, who may fall victims and prey to these killer-products if allowed to circulate.

He said: “The substandard products we are destroying today are bulbs, cables, tyres, shaving sticks, aluminium coils among others. We decided to perform the destruction exercise at two sites—Ogba and Epe.

“We are destroying expired tyres and bad aluminium coils at our Ogba warehouse. The tyres and coils require specialised mechanical equipment as well as special handling for their destruction, as their particles could be recycled and useful for other industrial purposes.”

He noted that the destruction is a clear signal to all and sundry, particularly purveyors, importers and dealers in fake and substandard products, that Nigeria is no longer a dumping ground.

The post SON destroys fake tyres, cables, others worth N450m appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

