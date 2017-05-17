SON intercepts N200 million sub-standard cables, bulbs – Guardian (blog)
Guardian (blog)
SON intercepts N200 million sub-standard cables, bulbs
Guardian (blog)
Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has intercepted substandard cables and electric bulbs stocked in two 40-feet containers and another 20-feet container. . In line with its measures to safeguard lives and properties across the country, the …
