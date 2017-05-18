Pages Navigation Menu

SON intercepts sub-standard cables, bulbs worth millions

Standard Organisation of Nigeria, SON, last Tuesday intercepted substandard cables and electric bulbs stocked in two 40-feet containers and another 20-feet container. Ostia Aboloma, Director- General, SON revealed this to the newsmen during inspection at the Lagos port. Aboloma who was represented by the agency’s Director, Compliance, Bede Obayi, noted that the move was in […]

