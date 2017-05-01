Son of Evander Holyfield arrested on drug charge

University of Georgia running back Elijah Holyfield was arrested on drugs charges on Monday after being found in possession of marijuana, justice officials said.

Holyfield, the son of former world heavyweight boxing champion Evander Holyfield, was detained early Monday by campus police, records from Athens-Clarke County Jail showed.

The 20-year-old was found with less than one ounce of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to his arrest sheet.

Reports said the 20-year-old faces a one-game suspension under University of Georgia rules for any marijuana-related arrests.

Holyfield played in five games as a freshman last season, and rushed for 41 yards and a touchdown in Georgia’s recent spring game.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

