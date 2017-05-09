SON pledges to curb influx of substandard products

By Jimoh Babatunde

DIRECTOR-General of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Osita Aboloma, has said that the agency would continue to intensify efforts aimed at checkmating influx of substandard products into the country.

Aboloma, who disclosed this at the inauguration of its Seme border office, said the new border office would strengthen the organisation’s surveillance at the land borders.

He said that the Seme office, near Badagry, was a product of collaborative relationship between SON and other agencies, adding that some of the working tools were donated by stakeholders. “All the departments of SON with different roles towards combating influx of substandard goods are now here. We have our customer service, sampling and other departments here to serve Nigeria well. This is also part of our effort at creating an enabling environment for ease of doing business in Nigeria,” he said.

In his remarks at the inauguration, Deputy Comptroller, Nigerian Customs Service, (NCS), Mr. Jubo Mohammed, commended the management of SON for establishing the facility, stressing that it would help in reducing the influx of substandard goods into the country and enhance the collaboration between SON, NCS and other stakeholders in the interest of the nation’s economy.

