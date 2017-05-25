SON rates manufacturers low on environmental management system certifications

By Franklin Alli

STANDARDS Organisation of Nigeria, SON, has rated manufacturing companies in the country low on Environmental Management System management (EMS) certifications.

The agency revealed that only 28 manufacturing firms out of over 2000 of them operating in Lagos and Ogun state alone are EMS compliant.

Speaking on the occasion of ISO 14001:2015 awareness workshop, organised by SON for stakeholders at MAN House in Lagos, Mr.Timothy Abner, Head Training SON, said: “ISO 14001 :2015 is a global environmental management system which is adopted by thousands of companies worldwide, but only about 28 industries across food and beverage, chemicals and pharmaceuticals adopted it in their operations.

According to him, the standard is one of the over 23000 standards developed by International Organisation for Standardisation’s, ISO , and Nigeria is a member.

He said that SON wants as many companies in the country to adopt the standard because of its benefits to companies, the economy and environment.

He blamed deforestation, oil spill and other environmental issues and their effects on lack of EMS policy, plans and actions in companies.

He noted: “Plastics can take up to 400 years to break down in a land fill. We are generating so much of it in Nigeria and no crop can grow under and upon it in the soil.

“EMS is the only way for Nigeria to curb environmental degradations,” he said. Vanguard learnt that government has put in place over 27 laws to regulate environmental activities. These include National Environmental Standards and Regulatory Enforcement agency, NESREA Act, Harmful Waste Act, Nigeria Mining Corporation Act, etc.

The post SON rates manufacturers low on environmental management system certifications appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

