Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sona Agro grows production capacity to 200 tonnes per day – Vanguard

Posted on May 10, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Sona Agro grows production capacity to 200 tonnes per day
Vanguard
LAGOS—Sona Agro Allied Foods Limited has concluded plans to boost its capacity through additional two biscuit plants to 200 tonnes per day, as it launches two biscuits. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads. The company said it has plans also to …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.