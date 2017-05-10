Sona Agro grows production capacity to 200 tonnes per day

By Princewill Egwujuru

LAGOS—Sona Agro Allied Foods Limited has concluded plans to boost its capacity through additional two biscuit plants to 200 tonnes per day, as it launches two biscuits.

The company said it has plans also to ensure the Sona Group strives to use locally available raw materials to be used 100 per cent in its manufacturing activities to drive the local economy.

Managing Director, Mr. Subramaniam Murugesan, disclosed this during the new product launch in Lagos, adding, “with the installation of two additional plants, the company would now have a production capacity of 200 tonnes per day.”

While expressing optimism in the Nigerian market, Murugesan said the company remains resolute in providing innovative products in the years ahead.

Commenting on the launch of its new premium biscuits brand, Murugesan said that the decision to launch new arrays into the market was informed by the need to fill the big vacuum arising from shortage of premium biscuits in supermarkets, which he saidwas occasioned by lack of access to foreign exchange and the federal government ban on such imported items.

He said: ”Even though we are in mass market, all our products are known for quality. We have now moved to a premium segment using rich recipe in order to meet the standard of America and Europe.”

As I speak, we have well experienced food technologists both Nigerian and Indian expatriates who are capable of making high quality products to meet the need of consumers”.

While acknowledging the fact that there is low disposable income among consumers in the face of current economic hardship,he said the company has remained faithful to the yearnings of different classes of consumers by providing products that cater for different classes in the market.

On his part, the state co-ordinator of Standard Organisation of Nigeria,SON,Ogun state, Mr. Ayuba Samuel said the agency was satisfied with the level of compliance bySona Agro Allied Foods Ltd, noting that virtually all of its products are now certified. While lauding the company for its initiative to rely solely on locally sourced materials, he urged similar companies to emulate the idea by looking inward.

He said” We are here to see what they have on ground and I can tell you that they have quality products in this factory. Recently about five of their brands were certified to our mandatory conformity, MANCAP. The company has been bestowed with the receiver of such award in 2017 and it is one of the reasons I had to visit the plant to also see the factory myself. As you can see, you can experience the culture, you can see the environment and you can also see the products. I want to assure Nigerians that this factory meets the necessary requirements by SON”.

The post Sona Agro grows production capacity to 200 tonnes per day appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

