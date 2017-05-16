Sonko picks Vivo MD as running mate – Daily Nation
Daily Nation
Sonko picks Vivo MD as running mate
Daily Nation
Vivo Energy Managing Director Polycarp Igathe (third left), Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko (third right) and company staff take a selfie. PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP CORRESPONDENT. In Summary. It took the intervention of top Jubilee leadership for …
State House's hand in picking Sonko's running mate
