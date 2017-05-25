Pages Navigation Menu

Sophia Momodu And Davido Baby Mama Association Fight Dirty

Nigerian singer, Davido’s baby mama responsible for his daughter, Imade, has slammed a social media account which called her out on her relationship with the artiste. The social media account representing the artiste’s baby mama association took to Instagram to call Sophia Momodu out noting that she is too old to be playing childish pranks,.…

