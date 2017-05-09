Sophos cryptoGuard technology boosts server Protection products

SOPHOS a global leader in network and endpoint security has announced, that its nextgeneration anti-ransomware CryptoGuard technology is now available with its Sophos Server Protection products. With this optimization, Sophos Server Protection now has signature-less detection capabilities to combat ransomware – similar to Sophos Intercept X for endpoints. In September 2016, Sophos launched Sophos Intercept […]

