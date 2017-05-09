Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sophos cryptoGuard technology boosts server Protection products

Posted on May 9, 2017 in Business, News | 0 comments

SOPHOS a global leader in network and endpoint security has announced, that its nextgeneration anti-ransomware CryptoGuard technology is now available with its Sophos Server Protection products. With this optimization, Sophos Server Protection now has signature-less detection capabilities to combat ransomware – similar to Sophos Intercept X for endpoints. In September 2016, Sophos launched Sophos Intercept […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.