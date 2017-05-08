Soprano Diana Damrau’s album marks the return of German composer Giacomo Meyerbeer – The National
|
The National
|
Soprano Diana Damrau's album marks the return of German composer Giacomo Meyerbeer
The National
In the first half of the 19th century, Giacomo Meyerbeer was perhaps the world's most successful opera composer, pioneering onstage theatrics as he worked comfortably across European cultures. His fame faded after his death in 1864 but as part of a …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!