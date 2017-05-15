Sorry For Deleting Genuine Names From Payroll – Ofori-Atta – Peace FM Online
|
Peace FM Online
|
Sorry For Deleting Genuine Names From Payroll – Ofori-Atta
Peace FM Online
The Ministry of Finance has rendered an apology to civil servants whose names were deleted from government payroll following measures by government to sanitise the system by deleting ghost names. The Ministry ordered the removal of 26,589 names of …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!