Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sorry For Deleting Genuine Names From Payroll – Ofori-Atta – Peace FM Online

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Peace FM Online

Sorry For Deleting Genuine Names From Payroll – Ofori-Atta
Peace FM Online
The Ministry of Finance has rendered an apology to civil servants whose names were deleted from government payroll following measures by government to sanitise the system by deleting ghost names. The Ministry ordered the removal of 26,589 names of …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.