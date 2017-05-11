Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Soundcity’s VJ Adams, Manager Allegedly Assault Driver – VJ Ktoolz Shares Shocking Details

Posted on May 11, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Soundcity’s Video Jockey, Adams Ibrahim Adebola popularly known as VJ Adams and his manager, Fabulous have been alleged to have assaulted his driver, Martin. The shocking details of the alleged assault was shared online by Music Africa Mc and Video jockey, VJ KToolz who took to his socail media page on Instagram to write: “This…

The post Soundcity’s VJ Adams, Manager Allegedly Assault Driver – VJ Ktoolz Shares Shocking Details appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.