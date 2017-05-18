Soundgarden rocker Chris Cornell passes away i aged 52 – Daily Mail
|
Soundgarden rocker Chris Cornell passes away i aged 52
According to his representative, Brian Bumbery said the musician, who gained fame as the lead singer of Soundgarden and later Audioslave, passed away on Wednesday night in Detroit. Bumbery called the death 'sudden and unexpected' and said his wife …
Soundgarden's Chris Cornell dead at the age of 52
Chris Cornell, Singer with Soundgarden and Audioslave, Dies at 52
Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell dead at 52
