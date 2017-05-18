Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Soundgarden rocker Chris Cornell passes away i aged 52 – Daily Mail

Posted on May 18, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Daily Mail

Soundgarden rocker Chris Cornell passes away i aged 52
Daily Mail
According to his representative, Brian Bumbery said the musician, who gained fame as the lead singer of Soundgarden and later Audioslave, passed away on Wednesday night in Detroit. Bumbery called the death 'sudden and unexpected' and said his wife …
Soundgarden's Chris Cornell dead at the age of 52Mirror.co.uk
Chris Cornell, Singer with Soundgarden and Audioslave, Dies at 52Billboard
Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell dead at 52Washington Post
BBC News –The Sydney Morning Herald –Irish Independent –NEWS.com.au
all 132 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.