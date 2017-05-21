Sources of human problems

By Pastor Oloruntimilehin Joshua Daramola

It has become pertinent to share with my readers and the people of the world, the experiences gathered in course of my spiritual conselling and consultation with people on the sources of people’s problems. An in depth study and analysis of human problems was done and the outcome was that problems are (a) God-made (b) Self-made (c) Man-made -principalities.

The Scripture confirms this in Matthew 19: 12 “ For there are eunuchs who were born thus from their mothers’ womb and there are eunuchs who were made eunuchs by men and there are eunuchs who made themselves eunuchs..”

This implies that some people could be born to have bad luck till death. So the problem confronting some people are God-made, no man or woman can change or save the people because whatever God says for things to be straightened, no person can bend it or vice-versa. Imagine Jesus seeing a man who was blind from birth and he answered his disciples that neither the man nor his parents sinned but for the work of God to be glorified (John 9 verse 5).

This is to buttress the point that some people’s problems are God-made. The Bible says in Isaiah 45:6-7 “… there is none beside me. I am the Lord and there is no other I form the light and create darkness. I make peace and create calamity I the Lord do all these things”. Many people are born cripple, blind dumb or deaf that are still living and attain old age. These are handiwork of God because the Bible says in Exodus4:11 “who gave a man his mouth? Who makes him deaf or mute?

Who gives him sight or makes him blind? Is it not I the Lord” So people who have problems that are God-made will never get solution till the end of their lives, except God intervenes.

A lot of people are afflicted with various diseases that only God can heal them because the problems are from Him. I have witnessed these in the course of my consultation with people. For instance, a 55years old woman came to me and told me that no man had ever proposed to her, that anytime a man came, no relationship would be established. The man would cease to come again. I examined her problem spiritually, the finding revealed it was not wizard, witches or principalities that were behind her problem. She was destined to be a spinster. I pray that we will not experience God-made problems in the name of Jesus.

Amen. Therefore, it is imperative for people to pray fervently and make inquiries spiritually on anything they intend to do so that they can be guided and directed to the right path. Some are not destined to have something or posses them. People that are not experiencing goodness and success are not destined to have them because the two are not attached to them. I want to warn that people should desist from from pursuing a course that they are not destined to have or do, so that it may not lead to untimely death – some are created as eunuchs from their mothers’ wombs ( God-made).

I want to emphatically state that in every family genealogy an impotent person exists in form of barrenness, insanity, blindness, epilepsy, poverty etc. God does not want all these things to be abolished. For this reason, people with these problems are still in existence. All the creations and works of God could not be abolished. Since these could not be abolished, they are bound to exist alongside other people.

I pray that these diseases would not be used to describe our families in the name of Jesus. People that are facing problems should make thorough inquiry into the heredity of their families (father and mother). Some people have inflicted on themselves ( some eunuchs made themselves eunuchs).

Imagine a person that was not insane and had no traces of insanity in his family, but made himself a lunatic because he engaged in taking hard drugs e.g. cocaine, marijuana etc’ He made himself lunatic. Also there is no barrenness in a family generation but a lady who is destined to have four children had aborted four pregnancies, she would be barren for life. A person that refuses to acquire education when he or she has the opportunity or refuses to learn a trade, such a person would be impoverished for life. That is self-made impotence.

A person that is engaged in a lifestyle that is detrimental to having long life has inflicted sickness on himself or herself. A person not ripe to catch fun, does so he or she would likely die young.

A person that is not sick but he or she is eating and drinking wrong things which could lead to terminal sickness. Imagine a noble man because of his adulterous behaviour slept with woman having thunderbolt. This could lead tohis untimely death The story of Samson in the scripture showed that he was responsible for the problem he encountered and led to his destruction.(Judge 13-16). Finally, some people are made eunuchs by men.

These are the principalities, wizards, witches and powerful people of authority who are ready to oppress, suppress, inflict pains and says in Ephesians 6: 10-13 “…be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power. Put on the full armour of God so that you take your stand against the devil’s schemes, For our struggle is not against flesh and blood but against the rulers, against authorities, against the power of of this dark world, against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly..).

Brethren, I pray that we will not be made impotent by the people of this world in the name of Jesus. Amen.

