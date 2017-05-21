South Africa deports 90 Nigerians

South African government on Friday deported 90 Nigerians for alleged immigration-related offences.Spokesman for the Lagos Airport Police Command, Joseph Alabi, who confirmed the development to reporters in Lagos said the deportees, who are all men, landed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, at about 3.30 p.m. Friday.

He said they were brought back to Nigeria aboard a South African Airways aircraft with registration number BBB712 from Johannesburg.Alabi explained that some of the deportees were alleged to have been living in the country without valid documents, adding that they were received at the airport by the appropriate agencies, including the police and profiled before being allowed to depart to their respective destinations.

