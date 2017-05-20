South Africa deports 90 Nigerians – Daily Trust
South Africa deports 90 Nigerians
The South African government yesterday deported 90 Nigerians over immigration-related offences. The deportees arrived the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos aboard a South African Airways aircraft with registration number BBB712 …
