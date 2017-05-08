Pages Navigation Menu

South Africa: EFF Rejects Danger Pay for Parliamentary Bouncers – AllAfrica.com

Times LIVE

South Africa: EFF Rejects Danger Pay for Parliamentary Bouncers
AllAfrica.com
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has lambasted Parliament's decision to pay its bouncers an extra R400 in danger allowance. The EFF condemns the decision by the Speaker of National Assembly, Baleka Mbete, to pay the "white shirts" an extra R400 …
