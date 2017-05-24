South Africa: Experts to Look At Viability of Independent Exam Council – AllAfrica.com
|
Times LIVE
|
South Africa: Experts to Look At Viability of Independent Exam Council
AllAfrica.com
Cape Town — Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says the Council of Education Ministers will appoint a panel of experts to look at the viability of introducing an independent National Examinations Council. The Minister said this when briefing …
