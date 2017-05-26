South Africa gets first female president of second highest court – africanews
South Africa gets first female president of second highest court
South Africa's President Jacob Zuma has appointed Justice Mandisa Maya as the President of the Supreme Court of Appeal, the president's office said on Friday, making her the first woman to occupy the position. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads.
