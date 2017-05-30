Pages Navigation Menu

South Africa hires scout for Super Eagles match

Posted on May 30, 2017 in News, South Africa, Sports | 0 comments

Coach of the Bafana Bafana of South Africa coach, Stuart Baxer , is desperate  to hit the ground running  in his first match in charge of Bafana Bafana who travel to Nigeria for their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Uyo on June 10. The 1996 African champions have never tasted victory in their …

