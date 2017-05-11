Pages Navigation Menu

South Africa: Minister Announces Wide-Ranging Cost Cutting Measures At SABC – AllAfrica.com

Posted on May 11, 2017


South Africa: Minister Announces Wide-Ranging Cost Cutting Measures At SABC
Cape Town — Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo says the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has imposed a number of cost-cutting measures in a bid to improve its financial position as the public broadcaster buckles under financial strain.
