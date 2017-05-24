Pages Navigation Menu

South Africa: Minister Mbalula Urges Women to Report Abuse – AllAfrica.com

Posted on May 24, 2017


South Africa: Minister Mbalula Urges Women to Report Abuse
Cape Town — Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has called on women to report cases of abuse at a time when women have been "under siege". The Minister said this when he briefed journalists in Cape Town ahead of the Ministry's Budget Vote debate on …
Mbalula reveals sister's abuse, promises shake-up at police stationsEyewitness News
Mbalula visits the country's murder capitalTimes LIVE
Mbalula says women won't be turned away at police stationseNCA

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News.

