South Africa: Minister Mbalula Urges Women to Report Abuse – AllAfrica.com
|
eNCA
|
South Africa: Minister Mbalula Urges Women to Report Abuse
AllAfrica.com
Cape Town — Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has called on women to report cases of abuse at a time when women have been "under siege". The Minister said this when he briefed journalists in Cape Town ahead of the Ministry's Budget Vote debate on …
Mbalula reveals sister's abuse, promises shake-up at police stations
Mbalula visits the country's murder capital
Mbalula says women won't be turned away at police stations
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!