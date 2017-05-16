South Africa: National Treasury Gets New Acting DG – AllAfrica.com
|
South Africa: National Treasury Gets New Acting DG
AllAfrica.com
In a statement on Monday, the Ministry of Finance announced Mogajane's appointment following the last day of notice to be served by Lungisa Fuzile. Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba extended appreciation and gratitude to the outgoing Director General …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!