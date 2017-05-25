Pages Navigation Menu

South Africa Rates Stay Unchanged as SARB Warns of Risks to Rand – Bloomberg

South Africa Rates Stay Unchanged as SARB Warns of Risks to Rand
The South African Reserve Bank left its key rate unchanged for a seventh straight meeting as policy makers warned politics and ratings downgrades could still knock the rand and scupper an improving inflation outlook. The Monetary Policy Committee …
Reserve Bank leaves rates unchanged as economic outlook deterioratesTimes LIVE
South African central bank holds rates, no cut in prospectReuters Africa
Economists satisfied repo rate remained unchangedIndependent Online
Eyewitness News –Financial Times –Reuters –iAfrica.com
all 32 news articles »

