South Africa to name coach next week for Super Eagles clash
The South African Football Association (SAFA), on Wednesday said it has finalized agreement with the next coach of the national team. SAFA added that the only thing left was the process of formalising the legal arrangements by exchanging signatures. Bafana Bafana has been without a head coach, since Ephraim ‘Shakes’ Mashaba was fired last November. […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria.
