South Africa To Spy On Eagles Ahead Of AFCON Clash

By James Agberebi:

The South Africa Football Association (SAFA) will embark on a mission to monitor the preparations of the Super Eagles who will host Bafana Bafana in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in June, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

According to SAFA, the essence of the spy mission is to assist new coach Stuart Baxter to prepare for the qualifier against the Super Eagles.

A statement on SAFA website reads: "The starting point for the coach is to receive all materials in preparation for the upcoming match against Nigeria on Saturday, 10 June 2017 in Uyo, Nigeria," SAFA said on their official website on Monday.

"These include the list of players who played in recent national team matches, video analysis and site inspection in Nigeria which will be undertaken by Bafana Bafana Team Manager Barney Kujane, who departs on Tuesday, 16 May. He will prepare a full report for the coach when he returns.

"Upon receipt of the information, Baxter will then finalise his squad for Nigeria with his Technical Team."

The Super Eagles are in Group E in the qualifiers with South Africa, Seychelles and Libya.

Both Super Eagles and Bafana Bafana missed out at the 2017 AFCON in Gabon.

The post South Africa To Spy On Eagles Ahead Of AFCON Clash appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

