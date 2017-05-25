South Africa | Tsogo Sun gaming weakened after ouster of Finance Minister – Macau Daily Times
|
BuzzSouthAfrica.com
|
South Africa | Tsogo Sun gaming weakened after ouster of Finance Minister
Macau Daily Times
Tsogo Sun Holdings Ltd. said its South African casino business suffered last month as the firing of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan weakened consumer confidence, leading to many gamblers staying at home. “March was a good month for us, but April was …
Debt soars
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!