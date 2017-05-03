South African author Karel Schoeman commits suicide

Renowned South African author Karel Schoeman has committed suicide, his lawyer Carl van Rensburg confirmed Wednesday. Media reports said Schoeman died in a retirement home in the city of Bloemfontein at the age of 77. Schoeman was one of South Africa’s most prolific and prize-winning authors and he was even tipped for the Nobel Prize.

