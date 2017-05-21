Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

South African hunter crushed to death by elephant – Telegraph.co.uk

Posted on May 21, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Telegraph.co.uk

South African hunter crushed to death by elephant
Telegraph.co.uk
A South African big game hunter died after being crushed by an elephant cow that had been shot on a game reserve in Zimbabwe at the weekend. Theunis Botha, 51, was leading a hunt with clients when the group accidentally walked into the middle of a …
Hunter dies after elephant falls on himNews24
SA Hunter 'Trampled to Death By Elephants in Zimbabwe' – ReportAllAfrica.com

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.