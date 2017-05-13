South African Newspaper Features Olajumoke’s “Dirt Poor Bread Seller” Story
The mother of two enjoyed a meteoric rise to fame and comfort from the dirty streets of Lagos State where she was hawking loaves of bread.
The Osun State native has been in South Africa since last week where she is currently holidaying and attending high profile entertainment events.
See a screenshot of the newspaper report below as the term “Dirt Poor” got us wondering…
