Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

South African pastor goes viral for talking to ‘God’ on phone – VIDEO – Nairobi News (satire) (press release) (blog)

Posted on May 22, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Nairobi News (satire) (press release) (blog)

South African pastor goes viral for talking to 'God' on phone – VIDEO
Nairobi News (satire) (press release) (blog)
A video of a South African pastor supposedly talking to God on phone has gone viral on social media. In the two minute-long video, the pastor walks up and down the aisle as he converses to 'God' amid wild cheers from his congregation. The video has

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.