South African Twitter User Shares Harrowing Story of how She Escaped being Kidnapped, Raped and Possibly Killed

Posted on May 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A Twitter user @BlackSnow99 has shared a heartbreaking story of how she survived a planned kidnap. According to her tweets the man, who just grabbed her from the street and into his car, told her he would rape and kill her. She shared how she had to jump down from the car, losing her teeth […]

The post South African Twitter User Shares Harrowing Story of how She Escaped being Kidnapped, Raped and Possibly Killed appeared first on BellaNaija.

