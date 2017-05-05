Pages Navigation Menu

South Africa’s ANC accuses judiciary of pandering to opposition

Posted on May 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) on Friday accused the judiciary of pandering to the opposition in ordering President Jacob Zuma to explain why he fired finance minister Pravin Gordhan in a cabinet reshuffle. The ANC urged Zuma to appeal against Thursday’s High Court ruling which triggered large street protests against him and led […]

