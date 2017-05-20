Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

South Africa’s Donald teams up with Tiwa Savage on New Music Video “Rain Drops” | Watch

Posted on May 20, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Off his recently released album “Something More”, sensational South African artiste – Donald, teams up with Nigerian nightingale – Tiwa Savage to churn out this amazing piece of music titled ‘Rain Drops‘. Hit Play below!

The post South Africa’s Donald teams up with Tiwa Savage on New Music Video “Rain Drops” | Watch appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.