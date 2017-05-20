South Africa’s Donald teams up with Tiwa Savage on New Music Video “Rain Drops” | Watch

Off his recently released album “Something More”, sensational South African artiste – Donald, teams up with Nigerian nightingale – Tiwa Savage to churn out this amazing piece of music titled ‘Rain Drops‘. Hit Play below!

