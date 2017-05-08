Pages Navigation Menu

South Africa’s net foreign reserves rose to $41.728 bln in April – Reserve Bank

Posted on May 8, 2017 in South Africa | 0 comments

South Africa’s net foreign reserves rose to 41.728 billion dollars in April from 41.419 billion dollars in March, the Reserve Bank said on Monday. Gross reserves also increased to 46.69 billion dollars from 46.588 billion dollars, the Central Bank data showed. The forward position, which represents the central bank’s unsettled or swap transactions, rose up…

