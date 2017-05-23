Pages Navigation Menu

South Africa’s rand slips, emerging mkts on edge after U.K. bomb blast – Nasdaq

Posted on May 23, 2017


South Africa's rand slips, emerging mkts on edge after U.K. bomb blast
JOHANNESBURG, May 23 (Reuters) – South Africa's rand retreated on Tuesday as a suspected bomb attack in the United Kingdom spurred investor flight to safe-haven currencies amid broad risk aversion globally. * At 0640 GMT, the rand <ZAR=D3> …
